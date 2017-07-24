Vetements highlights unwanted clothes with Saks window

Vetements is highlighting “excess” clothing with its new window display for Saks Fifth Avenue in New York by filing the window with a pile of unwanted clothes.

The new window display designed by Demna Gvasalia is made up of clothes donated from employees or out-of-season stock from Saks merchandise, as well as hangers, street signs, shoes, and loose plastic, and doesn’t feature any Vetements clothing.

The idea is that the pile of clothing will continue to amass until August 10, to represent excess and consumerism in fashion. The mass of unwanted clothing will then be donated to RewearABLE, a New York-based organisation that recycles clothing and provides employment to adults with developmental disabilities.

According to Saks on Instagram: “Using unwanted clothing, the windows are a bold statement by Vetements calling us all to offset the excess in our lives. At the end of the installation, @saks will donate the textiles in our windows to RewearABLE.”

It isn’t surprising that Vetements didn’t utilise the Saks windows to promote their designer collections as they have stated that they would quit the traditional means of showcasing new collections, including no longer staging catwalk shows and moving its headquarters from Paris to Zurich.

A post shared by Saks Fifth Avenue (@saks) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

A post shared by Saks Fifth Avenue (@saks) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:02am PDT