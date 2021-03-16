VForce Collection launches copper-infused coats claiming to kill viruses

New Designers Space, a platform to introduce international designers into the US market, has debuted its exclusive VForce Collection, a line of copper-infused clothing that claims to kills 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria upon contact.

The collection features unisex jackets and coats infused with 5 percent of a high-level copper compound called Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU).

According to the brand, viruses and bacteria can attach to clothing. Copper has natural antimicrobial properties, which means bacteria and viruses are killed on contact or within 30 minutes.

“Findings in a study by the New England Journal of Medicine explained what happens when bacteria or viruses (SARS-CoV-2) come into contact with a copper surface. Copper releases reactive ions that puncture a cell’s outer membrane, thus, gaining access to its center where it essentially scrambles it and renders it dead,” stated the brand in a press release.

The jackets are said to be lightweight, compactable, windproof, water-resistant, and recyclable.

According to the brand, a simple wipe down with soap and water is sufficient to keep the copper’s antiviral properties long-lasting.

The company said its fabric has been tested and registered by the FDA.

The jackets retail from 165-220 US dollars.