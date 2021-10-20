Victoria Beckham links with Woolmark for traceable knitwear collection

Luxury fashion brand Victoria Beckham has teamed up with The Woolmark Company to launch a knitwear collection for women and children.

It is the first collection by the British label to be end-to-end traceable collection - it can be traced from five Australian wool farms.

Launching this month, the collection comprises polo and crewneck sweaters, V-neck cardigans, and gift sets of scarves and headwear, with design features including colour blocking, intarsia detailing and contrast stripes.

The collection is made in Pescara, Italy, from 100 percent natural, renewable and biodegradable Merino wool.

Additionally, the colour palette comes from a “unique plant-based natural dye process” using alternative ingredients such as flowers, leaves and berries - the only technology in the world to be certified by The Woolmark Company.

The 20-piece adult knitwear collection is priced from 285 pounds, while the 14-piece childrenswear collection - for ages 6-8, 8-10, and 10-12 years - starts from 185 pounds.

Stockists include Saks Fifth Avenue, Mytheresa, Zalando, Harrods, La Samaritaine and Hudson’s Bay.