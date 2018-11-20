Victoria Beckham partners with Harry’s Bar for holidays

Victoria Beckham has announced a holiday partnership with Harry’s Bar of the Birley Clubs, which will see the two brands partner on an in-store takeover, a trunk show and a cocktail party during the festive season.

To launch the partnership, the pink and green décor that has traditionally adorned Harry’s Bar has been replicated for the first time inside the Victoria Beckham Dover Street flagship store, as Beckham looks to offer a “unique take” on the holiday retail experience.

Through to the end of December, visitors to the store will be greeted by a 6 foot tall Christmas tree, as well as over 12,000 baubles filling the ceiling and window, in an installation created by florist Jane Wadham.

Commenting on the takeover, Beckham said in a statement: “I wanted to have fun this season, and really play with my store space. It has been so important to me, since opening in 2014, that I use the environment to experiment and partner with others – whether this is by bringing in installations, displaying works of art that I admire or by creating something really special for my customer to enjoy – like we have done with Harry’s this festive season.”

The festive display will be followed up by a trunk show hosted by Victoria Beckham at Harry’s Bar on November 21. Over breakfast, guests of both Harry’s Bar and Beckham will enjoy a model presentation of the designer’s selected pieces for the holiday period from the new pre-spring/summer 2019 collection.

Following the breakfast, guests will be invited to join Beckham in-store at 36 Dover Street for private shopping, and to discover the collections in full with the designer herself.

The partnership will draw to a close with a cocktail party, hosted by both brands and held at the Victoria Beckham store, on December 6. Amongst the Holiday season décor, guests will be invited to enjoy festive drinks, and will have the chance to view works of art brought in by Sotheby’s.

Images: courtesy of Victoria Beckham