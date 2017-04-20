Victoria Beckham receives OBE

Victoria Beckham received her OBE from Prince William for services to the fashion industry.

Beckham celebrated the honour alongside her husband, David, who received his OBE in 2003, as well her parents at the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The British designer took to Twitter to express how “wonderful” the day was and how she was feeling “incredibly proud” of receiving the honour.

Wonderful day celebrating with my beautiful family x #BuckinghamPalace#OBE ???????? VB pic.twitter.com/JaYmNCwIh0 — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) April 19, 2017

"It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I'm proud to be British, honoured and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge," Beckham told the BBC. "If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible.”

Also honoured at the investiture ceremony was former heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill who was made a Dame, and actor Mark Rylance received a knighthood.