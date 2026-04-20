Victoria Beckham to launch a collection with Gap

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham has announced a multi-season partnership with Gap to reimagine the American retailer’s classic styles, with the debut collection launching on April 24.

Beckham, known for her ready-to-wear minimalist luxury brand and beauty line, is teaming up with the casual American brand on a collection “built on the foundations of a modern wardrobe,” including “refines staple pieces with balanced proportions, sharp structure and thoughtful details”.

Gap x Victoria Beckham collaboration Credits: Gap

Commenting on the collaboration and what to expect, Beckham said in a statement: “To me, Gap is an all-American icon, a brand that has always created timeless pieces for everybody’s wardrobe, with a sharp attention to detail.

“Bringing my design perspective to those everyday essentials and working with a team that shares that same commitment to craftsmanship and execution has made this collaboration incredibly special.”

Gap x Victoria Beckham collaboration to be rooted in “timeless design”

Gap x Victoria Beckham collaboration Credits: Gap

The 38-piece Gap x Victoria Beckham collection is anchored in both brands’ concept on “refined wardrobe building blocks,” and features denim, khaki, T-shirts, button-ups, and fleeces, which are “grounded in simplicity, versatility, and precision”.

These will sit alongside utilitarian-inspired pieces in khaki and green, including skirts, jackets, and trousers, as well as “an iconic heavyweight fleece logo set”.

For the denim, fans can expect the Arc Jean, alongside classic straight and capri silhouettes, which the retailer adds have been designed to pair with matching denim jackets and shirting.

Additional highlights include a crisp white button-up, structured outerwear, including a trench and bomber, and a classic crew neck cotton T-shirt.

Key details include Victoria Beckham’s VB signature in red stitching, appearing “as a subtle design detail”.

Gap x Victoria Beckham collaboration Credits: Gap

The Gap x Victoria Beckham collection launches on April 24, from 9am on Gap.co.uk and in two Gap London stores at Westfield White City and Covent Garden, with retail pricing from 25 to 250 pounds / 34 to 328 US dollars and in adult sizing XXS to XXL.

The collection will be available across several of Gap’s markets, including North America, Japan, China and the Middle East.

Gap continues to drive growth through collaborations

Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive of Gap, added: “Every collaboration we pursue is rooted in storytelling. We wanted to work with Victoria Beckham, given her iconic influence in the fashion world and the opportunity to reinterpret our iconic pieces through her unique design lens.

“This partnership feels truly authentic - and that’s where the magic happens. It has allowed us to create pieces we hope our customers feel they have to have.”

Gap x Victoria Beckham collaboration Credits: Gap

Victoria Beckham is the latest designer and brand to collaborate with Gap as part of the American retailer’s ongoing transformation. In recent years, the retailer has collaborated with Los Angeles-founded golf lifestyle brand Malbon Golf, Los Angeles-based Cult Gaia, London-based skate label Palace, Californian clothing label Dôen, New York City-based LoveShackFancy, New York-based designer Sandy Liang, and beauty brand Summer Fridays.

Beckham has previously launched a 70s-inspired capsule collection with Spanish high street retailer Mango in 2024, featuring sharp tailoring, fluid dresses, and knitwear, an activewear line with Reebok, which merged performance-led sportswear with fashion from 2018 to 2022, as well as an accessible line with American retailer Target back in 2017.