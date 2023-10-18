Victoria's Secret and Pink launch debut inclusive intimate collections

Lingerie brands Victoria’s Secret and Victoria's Secret Pink, part of VS&Co, have unveiled their first-ever collection of intimates specially designed for women with disabilities.

Working with GAMUT Management, the consulting and talent management company that works with and for people with disabilities, the ‘VS and Pink Adaptive’ collection was developed by incorporating direct feedback from people with disabilities throughout every step of the design, including wear testing, focus groups, and feedback panels.

The collection is available in Victoria's Secret and Pink's most popular intimate lines, including Victoria's Secret's Body by Victoria and Pink's Wear Everywhere, and features magnetic closures for ease, sensory-friendly fabric, fully adjustable and convertible front straps, and period panties.

The VS Adaptive bras are available in cups B-G and bands 32-44, while Adaptive panties range from XS-XXL. Pink's Adaptive bras are available in cups A-DDD and bands 32-42, with Adaptive panties available in sizes XS-XXL.

Victoria's Secret and Pink become first intimate brands to earn the GAMUT Seal of Approval for inclusive collection

Janie Schaffer, chief design officer at Victoria's Secret, said in a statement: "Having VS and Pink Adaptive available in both Victoria's Secret and Pink's most popular collections, featuring easy wearability and comfort in such beautiful styles and colourways is incredible – and we are so proud to share them both online and in select stores to meet the needs of women with disabilities."

The launch means that Victoria's Secrets and Pink are the first intimate brands to earn the GAMUT Seal of Approval for intimates, the only certification in the market that signifies authenticity and inclusion of people with disabilities.

Lydia Smith, chief diversity officer at Victoria's Secret, added: "From development to marketing, women with disabilities were at the forefront of bringing VS and Pink Adaptive to life. We're pleased to continue to honour, welcome and champion all women in such an authentic way through this new collection."

The ‘VS and Pink Adaptive’ collection is available online at victoriassecret.com as well as in select stores across the US. Prices start at 16.50 US dollars for panties and 36.95 US dollars for bras.