Victoria’s Secret announces new ‘fashion event’ hosted by Prime Video

Lingerie label Victoria’s Secret has announced that it will be hosting a new fashion event set to take place via Amazon’s Prime Video on September 26.

Dubbed ‘The Victoria’s Secret World Tour’, the brand stated that the “one-of-a-kind show” will also be part documentary, contributing to its overall mission of “uplifting and championing women” on a global scale.

Viewers can see the creation of the event through behind-the-scenes footage, while they will also be able to witness the stories of 20 global creatives who have each created four fashion curations from across fashion cities; Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo.

The selected participants, ‘VS20’, each specialise in various aspects of the creative industry, with fashion designers, filmmakers, musicians, artists and creative directors among the mix.

Meanwhile, The Tour itself will be available to watch in more than 50 countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and New Zealand.

A further expansion of the concept will also see the release of a tour inspired collection on the brand’s e-commerce site.

In a release, Greg Unis, brand president of Victoria’s Secret and Pink, said: "We are delighted to continue to expand our relationship with Amazon.

"This collaboration creates an unparalleled viewing experience, bringing the magic of The Tour directly to audiences far and wide.

“Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering captivating content that celebrates our heritage and resonates with our customers."