Victoria's Secret donates Giving Tuesday profits to YWCA

Victoria's Secret is recognizing Giving Tuesday this year by honoring the YWCA. The retailer is donating 5 percent of each online order, up to 500 thousand dollars, through both its main line and its Pink line.

The retailer has selected YWCA as the recipient of its donation as the organization works to eliminate racism, empower women and promote justice. Victoria's Secret has supported the organization for over two decades.

Its Giving Tuesday donation follows years of donations. Victoria's Secret said that it has invested over 5 million dollars in YWCA through grants board and committee participation, volunteerism, event sponsorships and product donations.