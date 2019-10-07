Victoria's Secret launches partnership with British brand Bluebella

Victoria's Secret has launched a partnership with London-based lingerie label Bluebella.

The partnership will see the launch of a Bluebella collection on 4 October that spans bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, and hosiery, and features product details including luxurious velvets, lustrous satins, and delicately embroidered laces.

The collection will launch at select Victoria's Secret stores in the US and on its website, before being made available at select stores in the UK beginning 11 October.

The award-winning lingerie label, founded by Emily Bendell, “celebrates the brand's beautiful designs on diverse, empowered women” with its autumn 2019 #loveyourself campaign.

"The Bluebella woman does not see lingerie as a functional or traditionally sexy purchase. She sees it as a fashion crossover style and a personal self-indulgence,” Bendell said in a statement. “No-one should leave gorgeous lingerie languishing in the drawer, waiting for that 'special occasion'—our highly wearable fashion-led collection can make every day feel just that little bit more exciting.”