Victoria’s Secret relaunches athleisure brand VSX

Lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret has relaunched its athleisure label VSX through a new star-studded campaign featuring Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Paloma Elsesser and Taylor Hill, among others.

VSX has been reintroduced under the premise of being a “lifestyle” brand at the “intersection between performance and fashion”, Kira Fisher, VP brand design at VS&Co, said in a release.

Fisher added: “The world-class designs leverage body mapping and superior fabrics that celebrate the curves of women's bodies, created to empower confidence, support, and ease as you live your life from day to night with next-level style."

The label will be marketed under its own dedicated Instagram handle, @VSXOfficial, in order to cater to a sports-centric community and showcase the image it wants to move forward with.

Among the collection, which is available online, in stores across the US and is set to launch internationally at a later date, is a series of Sports Bra silhouettes with light support, VSX Elevate Leggings featuring XDefine performance fabric, and ready-to-wear apparel including trench coats, catsuits and t-shirts.

Victoria’s Secret is currently preparing a return to the runway, with a show scheduled to take place this autumn. The anticipated event is expected to bring forth a renewed vision for the label after it faced criticism in the past for its lack of diversity and misrepresentation of women.