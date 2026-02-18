Viennese sausage stand hosts Gucci fashion show livestream

As the fashion world turns its attention to Milan on February 27, a unique hotspot in Vienna will take centre stage. The Austrian Fashion Association (AFA) is hosting a public livestream viewing of the Gucci autumn/winter 2026/2027 show, as announced by the association on Instagram on Wednesday.

The event marks a milestone for the Austrian fashion scene: it is the first collection that Martin Niklas Wieser has worked on in his new role as menswear design director at Gucci, as he confirmed to FashionUnited. Although the designer has no direct connection to why the event is taking place at the sausage stand, he finds it a “nice gesture.”

High fashion meets Viennese street food

Instead of a sterile lounge, Vienna's creative scene will gather at Hermann’s Würstelstand in the 7th district, located in the Wipark Garage car park. The event underscores the support for the Austrian designer, who had already gained international attention before his move to Gucci. It also follows a current trend of livestream gatherings in the fashion scene, popularised by French influencer Lyas, also known as Elias Medini, with his “Watch Parties” for major fashion shows.

In 2024, Wieser was awarded the City of Vienna Fashion Prize at the Austrian Fashion Awards, organised by the fashion association. A year later, he also won in the Contemporary Sustainable Fashion category at the sustainability-focused Munich Fashion Award.

According to his profile on the professional network Linkedin, the designer completed his Master's in Fashion/Apparel Design at the Berlin-Weissensee School of Art in 2012. He subsequently worked for designer brands Proenza Schouler and Nicolas Andreas Taralis. Wieser also served as a trend consultant in China for the Munich-based luxury e-commerce retailer Mytheresa, according to the AFA. For the spring/summer 2023 season, he relaunched his eponymous brand, which now appears to be inactive again.

He has held his new role at the Italian fashion house since September, working closely with Demna Gvasalia. It is also a debut for the Gucci creative director. After presenting his first collection in September with the short film “La Famiglia”, the Georgian designer is now celebrating his first runway collection.

