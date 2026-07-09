Viktor&Rolf focuses on mirrors and Franck Sorbier on a journey to the past at Paris Haute Couture

Paris - Paris Haute Couture Week concludes its final day of shows this Thursday, July 9, closing an edition dedicated to the autumn/winter 2026-2027 season, which has been presented in the French capital since last Monday.

The Dutch duo Viktor&Rolf presented a collection based on contrasts, with an original staging.

On a revolving stage representing a room, two models, one young and one older, wore several garments. The first model's dresses were bright and golden, while the second's were more subdued and discreet.

"We had the idea of a mirror for a long time. The same choreography, the same shape of the clothes and, at the same time, differences," Rolf Snoeren explained to AFP after the show.

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Viktor&Rolf autumn/winter 2026, haute couture. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Viktor&Rolf autumn/winter 2026, haute couture. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Viktor&Rolf autumn/winter 2026, haute couture. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Viktor&Rolf autumn/winter 2026, haute couture. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The show is part of an intense week that began on Monday with Schiaparelli's sculptural proposal featuring silicone, pearls and tentacles. It also included Jonathan Anderson's praise of pleats in his second collection for Dior. Tuesday brought together Matthieu Blazy's fairytale collection for Chanel, alongside Mabille's reversible pieces, Germanier's beadwork and Armani's dark elegance.

The week also featured much-discussed moments such as the world's first "plasma" dress by Iris van Herpen and Levi's entry into the calendar with Christelle Kocher. Other highlights included Robert Wun's rise as a promising young talent in international haute couture. Wednesday saw the long-awaited debut of Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga haute couture.

This article was edited by Alicia R. Sarmiento