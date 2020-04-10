Viktor & Rolf links with Calida to launch 100 percent compostable collection

Dutch luxury fashion house Viktor & Rolf has teamed up with Swiss premium underwear label Calida to launch a cradle-to-cradle collection which is 100 percent compostable.

The capsule, called ‘We Want A Better World’, comprises underwear, pajamas and t-shirts for both women and men, and is inspired by the free-spirited and eco-conscious Woodstock generation.

The collection uses Tencel Lyocell fibres and Roica V550, a premium stretch sustainable yarn by Asahi Kasei.

“The Capsule collection is a unique blend of extravagance and sustainability. By working with Viktor & Rolf we are proving that high fashion and the highest standards of sustainability are not mutually exclusive,” Janine Weiz-Bühler, director of brand and products at Calida, said in a statement. “We are sending out a signal and setting new standards in sustainable fashion.”