Viktor & Rolf steps back into menswear

Dutch luxury fashion house Viktor & Rolf is relaunching a menswear collection five years after closing its ready-to-wear business.

The collection, called Mister Mister, is a playful take on formalwear and an extension of the personal style of the house’s founders Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren. The intimate collection of around 130 pieces mixes sharp tailoring with casual wear and features a myriad of textured patchworks and prints.

“The collection embraces the modern dandy as a form of self-expression,” the brand said in a release, describing looks that pay homage to “an underlying sense of humour and irony through quirky conversational prints inspired by dandy narratives.”

It comprises top hats as either blown up or in micro patterns, classic suits crafted in playful patterns and casual garments featuring formal detailing, while vibrant colours are infused with classic masculine tones.

In 2015, the fashion house discontinued its women’s and men’s collections. “What we noticed with the ready-to-wear shows that we did for men and women was that there was always a discrepancy between what people wanted to see from us and then in the end what people wanted to buy, and so we feel that there’s more honesty in doing it the way we want to approach it now,” Snoeren told WWD.

“In general, we just have a problem with the industrial process, like sending drawings to a factory and then seeing what comes back, and ordering fabrics that we’ve never seen in colours that we’ve never seen. This collection is much more focused.”

The collection, which according to WWD will be in stores at wholesale partners of the fashion house from July, sees Viktor & Rolf enter into a worldwide licensing and production partnership with Shiffon Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, Japan.