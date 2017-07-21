Viktor & Rolf to stage couture show at Bread & Butter by Zalando

Dutch designers Viktor & Rolf are set to stage a haute-couture fashion show at the second edition of the consumer led fashion event, Bread & Butter by Zalando. The show marks Viktor & Rolf's debut couture show in Berlin, as the trade fair seeks to ups its fashion credentials.

Viktor & Rolf joins the likes of G-Star Raw, Jil Sander Navy, Topshop and The Kooples, in hosting a fashion show during B&&B 2017. All fashion shows will be open to visitors and live streamed via the trade fair's social media channels. In total, approximately 40 brands have signed up to exhibitor their collections during the three-day event, set to take place from September 1 to 3.

A number of brands also aim to offer unique consumer experiences in the form of augmented reality and customisation workshops, while others such as Tommy Hilfiger Denim, Levi's and Vans will launch special limited edition items created exclusively for B&&B via Zalando.com. Bread & Butter by Zalando has also tapped a number of key industry influencers to speak at the event, such as model and activist, Adwoa Aboah, British designer Dame Vivienne Westwood and Asics's Elyas M’Barek.

Bread & Butter by Zalando is set to take place at Arena Berlin one more.

Photo: courtesy of Bread & Butter by Zalando