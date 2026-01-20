Viktor&Rolf unveils collector Cinderella doll

Avant-garde luxury fashion house Viktor&Rolf has unveiled a limited-edition Cinderella doll in collaboration with Disney and Mattel.

Viktor&Rolf x Mattel x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll draws inspiration from the brand’s spring/summer 2019 couture collection with Cinderella dressed in a ‘I came, I saw, I left early’ slogan couture dress with bold tulle sleeves, with glass high heels, and a smartphone paused permanently at 11:59 p.m., alluding to a modern Disney’s Cinderella “who writes her own rules”.

Viktor&Rolf x Mattel x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll Credits: Viktor&Rolf / Mattel / Disney

Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren said in a statement: “We have a longstanding fascination with dolls. Already as children, dolls functioned as ersatz runway fashion models that allowed us to dream and project our fashion fantasies into the world.

“A lot of our interest in dolls is connected with our childlike attraction to the mystery and glamour of fashion itself. This dreamy sense of wonder has never quite left us.”

The collaboration is part of Disney’s celebrations for Cinderella’s 75th anniversary to showcase the Disney princess as a fashion-forward muse for today’s global audience, wearing “daring, imaginative, and unapologetically couture”.

Viktor&Rolf x Mattel x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll Credits: Viktor&Rolf / Mattel / Disney

Robert Best, vice president of doll product design at Mattel, said: “This collaboration with Disney Princess and Viktor&Rolf is a bold celebration of reinvention.

“By uniting Disney’s timeless storytelling with Viktor&Rolf’s avant-garde luxury fashion and Mattel’s legacy of design innovation, we’ve created something far beyond a doll. It’s a statement piece, a love letter to fashion, fantasy, and fearless creativity.”

The doll will be unveiled during Paris Fashion Week at Musée des Arts Décoratifs on January 21, ahead of a limited-edition worldwide release in early spring. The launch will also be accompanied by a 30-minute documentary special, ‘Disney Princess: Create Your World – Mattel and Viktor&Rolf,’ sharing an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. The show will debut on Hulu and ABC-owned platforms on March 24.

Viktor&Rolf x Mattel x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll Credits: Viktor&Rolf / Mattel / Disney

Paul Gitter, executive vice president of global brand commercialisation at Disney Consumer Products, added: “Our bold collaborations with leading brands continue to push the boundaries of Disney’s storytelling in fresh, culturally relevant ways.

“This unique partnership with Viktor&Rolf and Mattel fuses contemporary fashion, art, and nostalgia to create an elevated, one-of-a-kind collectible, reimagining the essence of Disney Princesses through a modern, fashion-forward lens.”

The Viktor&Rolf x Mattel x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll retails for 134 pounds / 125 US dollars and is available for pre-order via Viktor-rolf.com and MattelCreations.com.