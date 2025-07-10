Viktor & Rolf's "inflated" proposal in Paris

The Dutch duo Viktor & Rolf once again employed irony with a show that displayed 15 pairs of black dresses. The dresses were replete with pleats and layers of fabric (tulle, crinoline and others), in a style reminiscent of the austere gowns of the 19th century.

Each pair of garments was exactly the same. However, one of the two was inflated with (faux) feathers.

"We wanted to show that one thing can be the same and different at the same time. We like the idea of a feather because it is so linked to haute couture. At the same time, it is a symbol of freedom. We have explored this idea of transformation several times in our career, but never as forcefully as now," Viktor Horsting explained to AFP.

The models wore colourful feathers on their heads, either singly or in the form of crowns or hats.

These feathers were a creation of Stephen Jones. Jones is the English milliner who was recently the subject of a retrospective at the Parisian Fashion Museum.(AFP)

Viktor&Rolf Autumn Winter 2025, Haute Couture. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

