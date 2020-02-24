Vineyard Vines launches limited-edition collaboration with Palm Beach Lately

Popular apparel brand Vineyard Vines has unveiled its first female-focused influencer collaboration. Created in collaboration lifestyle brand Palm Beach Lately, the collection draws inspiration Palm Beach.

Palm Beach Lately was founded by sisters-turned-business partners, Beth Aschenbach and Danielle Norcross, originally intended as a local city guide. The brand has since expanded to offer content in fashion, travel and home decor.

The Vineyard Vines x Palm Beach Lately womenswear collection includes dresses, jumpsuits, sweaters, swimwear beach cover-ups and accessories, in a pastel palette of mainly pink and white with bold detailing. Pieces range in price from 40 to 250 dollars and are available to purchase through the Vineyard Vines e-commerce site, select Vineyard Vines stores and through exclusive wholesale partners.

"We first came to Palm Beach when we were kids and have come back year after year, making our partnership with Palm Beach Lately very fitting. Much like the vibrant aesthetic and mission behind the platform, vineyard vines was founded not only to create quality products, but to provide a lifestyle inspired by living the Good Life with our family and friends," Ian Murray, Vineyard Vines CEO & co-founder, said in a statement.