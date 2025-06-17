Vineyards Vines launches Jaws collection to mark movie's 50th anniversary

American lifestyle brand Vineyard Vines has launched a limited-edition Jaws collection, developed in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the original blockbuster movie.

The collection serves as a tribute to the movie that changed the face of cinema and the island of Martha's Vineyard, which was the inspiration for it all.

"I was just a kid, and Ian was born only a few months later when Steven Spielberg came to Martha's Vineyard to film Jaws in the summer of '74," said Shep Murray, co-founder of Vineyard Vines, in a press release. "Some of our closest family friends were part of the production, and the stories that came out of it are still legendary. We're excited to celebrate the anniversary of this iconic film with a collection that captures its legacy."

The limited-edition Jaws x Vineyard Vines collection features a range of apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, including short-sleeved and long-sleeved t-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, and hats. The initial collection drop will be launched on June 14, followed by a second exclusive drop with additional limited-edition designs on June 27.

"Jaws isn't just our favorite movie, it's a part of our story," added Ian Murray, co-founder of Vineyard Vines. "Our roots are on Martha's Vineyard, where Jaws was filmed, and this collaboration is a celebration of storytelling, summer, and the shared spirit of adventure that's always inspired our brand."

To further commemorate the milestone collection launch, Vineyard Vines is hosting a series of events across the United States throughout the summer, including special events on Martha's Vineyard during Amity Week (June 20 to 29), in select Vineyard Vines stores and at Jaws movie screenings in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse and Universal Products & Experiences.

The Jaws x Vineyard Vines collection's first drop is now available online at vineyardvines.com and will launch in select Vineyard Vines retail locations, with the second drop on June 27.

Best known for its smiling pink whale logo, Vineyard Vines was founded in 1998 on Martha's Vineyard by brothers Shep and Ian Murray.