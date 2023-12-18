Vintage Threads and Moné launches reworked capsule collection

London-based vintage and reworked clothing brand Vintage Threads has launched a collaboration with Monaco-based ready-to-wear label Moné.

The reworked, limited-edition Vintage Threads x Moné capsule collection has been crafted using Moné’s upcycled deadstock summer clothes and transformed into a winter wardrobe.

Vintage Threads x Moné reworked capsule collection Credits: Vintage Threads/Moné

The collaboration fuses Vintage Threads' “eco-approach to clothing” with Moné’s “vibrant spirit” and includes puffer jackets, oversized military-style trousers, and bags inspired “by the DNA of both brands”.

The puffer jacket was made from classic printed shirts and the military trousers were adapted from track shirts.

Freddie Rose, co-founder of Vintage Threads, said in a statement: “We are really excited to work with Moné on this partnership that gives Moné’s incredible Riviera designs a fresh twist, repurposing out-of-season items to create some truly unique autumn/winter pieces.”

