Vinted funds TV design competition celebrating second-hand fashion

Vinted, the leading second-hand fashion marketplace in Europe, is funding a six-part TV series spotlighting eight emerging designers using second-hand items to create unique looks.

The TV competition show called ‘RE/Style’ has been co-created with Lion Television Scotland and aims to spotlight second-hand design “as the future of fashion,” with the winning designer to debut at London Fashion Week.

The series will be available in the UK on Prime Video and air on partner broadcasters in France, Spain and Italy. It will be presented by former model Emma Willis and feature expert judges Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe and Zadrian Smith, alongside celebrity guests, including Henry Holland, Stacey Dooley, Clara Amfo, Laura Whitmore, Vogue Williams, and Oliver Cheshire. The final episode will welcome model and activist Eunice Olumide and Jessie de la Merced, from Vinted, as special judges.

‘RE/Style’ will premiere in the UK in October and marks Vinted's first long-form branded content on Prime Video, as it looks to accelerate its mission to “make second-hand the first choice”.

Jessie de la Merced, vice president of corporate affairs at Vinted, said in a statement: “With RE/style, we're making it clear that second-hand isn’t a trend - it’s here to stay now and into the future. This series brings bold creativity and circular fashion to the runway, proving that new style doesn't have to be based on new items.

“We really hope the fresh ideas of the young designers featured can inspire more people to explore Vinted and show that everything you need is already out there. Second-hand unlocks endless style options, while being better for the climate and easier on your wallet than buying new.”

The six-part series will feature eight emerging fashion designers, from the UK, Italy, Spain and France, who will compete each episode to create capsule collections and “catwalk-ready look” exclusively from second-hand items. Each challenge requires designers to finish their creations within six hours, drawing inspiration from themes that celebrate adventure and nostalgia, reinventing wardrobe staples and reimagining red carpet looks.

The series’ finale will see the two finalists unveil bespoke collections inspired by their standout looks from the show, and the winner’s collection will be showcased at London Fashion Week.

The items of the winning collection will then be sold exclusively on Vinted, with all profits donated to Oxfam, “underscoring the show’s commitment to circular fashion and social impact”.

Lisa Hazlehurst, head of Lion Television Scotland and executive producer, added: “It’s been a joy to work with some of Europe’s brightest emerging fashion designers transforming pre-loved clothes into stunning runway collections.

“With the wonderful Emma Willis at the helm, this competition not only showcases creativity and passion but also champions the zeitgeist of circular fashion – out with the new and in with the old! Winning a spot at London Fashion Week is an incredible prize, and Lion Scotland is thrilled to work alongside such a talented and inspiring bunch of people.”