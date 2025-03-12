Second-hand fashion marketplace Vinted is set to host its first-ever second-hand luxury fashion showcase in London, UK.

Launched under the name 'House of Vinted,' the pop-up event will be held at the Adira on March 22. It will showcase some of the more luxurious items available on Vinted. Divided into separate themed rooms, each room will present curated wardrobes from international-style creators.

Vinted hosts debut pre-loved fashion showcase in London Credits: Vinted

"The House of Vinted is not just a unique opportunity to browse luxury pieces; it's a celebration of the stories behind pre-loved luxury fashion. By making luxury accessible and affordable, Vinted invites guests to discover the timeless beauty of lived-in luxury, encouraging them to rewrite their own fashion stories with these cherished items," said Emma Sullivan, creative director at Vinted, in a statement.

Open by invitation only to Vinted members, the curated wardrobes on display include those from Susie Lau, Victoria Magrath, Simran Randhawa, Giulia Valentina, and Keiona Revlon. Located within a South Kensington townhouse hotel, the themed rooms range from Art Deco Déjà Vu to Modern Eclectic's Encore and Cottagecore Comeback.

All the pieces and accessories on display have been through Vinted, are from Vinted's archives, or are from the creators' personal wardrobes. The items on display come from brands including The Row, Prada, Gucci, Maison Margiela, and Jacquemus.

Designed to promote second-hand fashion, the pop-up event will also feature a cafe, workshops like leather embossing, and a "Luxury Style Surgery," where visitors can ask for styling advice from stylist and wardrobe consultant Manisha Sabharwal.

"Everything about the House of Vinted is designed to make guests look and feel 'New Again,'" added Sullivan. "From rediscovering iconic items from epochs past to bringing back trends from decades ago; from taking a moment to chill and revitalize at the Vinted café to refreshing your style with hot tips from your luxury creators."