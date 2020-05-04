Virtual China Fashion Week livestreams with Secoo

China Fashion Week has been live-streaming its autumn/winter 2020 fashion shows after securing an online strategic partnership with China’s largest luxury e-commerce site, Secoo.

The partnership will see Secoo launching a 2020 autumn/winter "cloud" fashion week that will showcase more than 100 livestream sessions of fashion shows, presentations, and see now, buy now online sessions until May 7.

Due to the current global coronavirus pandemic, Secoo and China Fashion Week have named the theme of the autumn/winter 2020 fashion week as ‘Rebuild. Innovate. 2020’ and by introducing a new virtual format that it hopes will bring designers closer to the consumers, while also build an integrated model that promotes creativity and commerce.

Secoo consumers will have exclusive access to over 170 designer brands presentations from China and over 60 international designer brands from 15 countries, including France, the UK, US, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand.

In addition, more than 70 brands will also hold livestream see now, buy now selling sessions exclusively to reach Secoo's targeted high-end consumers.