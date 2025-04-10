Visa launches nationwide search for creators in circular fashion

Payment technology business Visa has launched a nationwide search to accelerate the business growth of budding entrepreneurs in the UK’s circular fashion sector.

The ‘Recycle the Runway’ initiative, part of the global Visa Young Creators series, is designed to support the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs in reaching their full potential. Visa is calling on fashion entrepreneurs who are early in their careers and committed to circular practices to apply to be in with a chance of winning a share of 20,000 pounds in grants.

In a statement, Visa said its ambition with the competition was to encourage creators to reimagine how they design, produce, and sell fashion, as well as give a second life to fashion, making recommerce – the regenerative way to buy, re-use and share goods and services.

Katherine Brown, vice president and head of social impact and sustainability at Visa Europe, said: “Recommerce is more than a buzzword; it’s a powerful shift in how we buy and sell goods, which is driving growth in the UK economy. Through our Recycle the Runway initiative, we’re excited to celebrate fashion creators who are embracing this change and to help provide the tools they need to grow through circular business models.

“By making circular fashion more accessible, and rewarding, we can help these small businesses thrive.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and based in the UK to enter and be able to demonstrate how their design-led business embraces circular business models to align with at least one of the ‘R’s of circular fashion—repair, resale, return, redistribution, rental or refill. They must also have an early-stage start-up business with a minimum of 1 year in operation. Participants have until May 8 to apply.

The initiative will select six finalists to take part in a catwalk showcase in London on May 22 where they will present their designs to an expert panel of judges, including Artist and social media star Sophie Tea and representatives from Visa.

One of the finalists will be selected as the grand prize winner and they will receive 5,000 pounds to invest in their business, the additional five finalists will each receive 3,000 pounds. All the finalists will also receive a mentoring session to support their journeys as entrepreneurs and help their circular businesses grow.

Commenting on the initiative, Sophie Tea added: "It’s an amazing chance for creators to bring their talent to life while celebrating those who make reusing and repurposing a priority. I think creativity is always in you and we should nurture and support that as much as possible.

“This initiative is all about reimagining how we create, wear, and give a second life to fashion. If you’re a designer who’s committed to conscious design, this is your moment to get noticed, learn from the best, and level up your business. I’m so looking forward to seeing all the brilliant ideas that come through!"