Visa names Genaro Rivas UK’s rising star in circular fashion

Payment technology business Visa has named London-based Peruvian designer Genaro Rivas as the overall winner of its ‘Recycle the Runway’ competition, part of its Young Creators series spotlighting emerging circular fashion talent in the UK.

Rivas was chosen by a judging panel, including experts from the London College of Fashion, UAL, British Fashion Council, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and Visa, for his design approach that blends Peru’s textile heritage with modern design and ethical sourcing.

The emerging designer receives a share of the 20,000-pound prize fund and ongoing mentorship from leading industry experts, alongside five other winning designers, Gbadebo, Fanfare Label, Marinava, Sondor and Been. Another designer, FingsbyFloss, received an Honourable Mention and will receive mentorship to support the development of their circular fashion business.

On being named the overall ‘Recycle the Runway’ winner, Rivas said in a statement: “It has been such an incredible experience from being selected as a finalist to showcasing my work at the event. I’ve learned so much already and I’m excited to continue growing my small business with the support and mentorship that comes with this opportunity.

“Being recognised in this way has provided me with real confidence to achieve my vision of giving fashion a purpose, and I can’t wait to see where it leads.”

Katherine Brown, vice president and head of social impact and sustainability at Visa Europe, added: “Recycle the Runway embodies our commitment to support the next generation of creators and small business owners, helping them gain the visibility, tools, and confidence to grow.

“Through the Visa Young Creators series, we're proud to back emerging talent as they grow their businesses and real-world impact. These six winners, including our grand prize winner, Genaro Rivas, reflect the innovation and drive that will shape the future of fashion and beyond.”