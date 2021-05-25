Vitamin A and Misha Nonoo launch sustainable summer collection

Southern California-based swimwear brand Vitamin A has teamed up with New York-based womenswear designer Misha Nonoo to create “the essential, sustainable capsule wardrobe” for the summer season.

The 11-piece, bi-coastal inspired collaboration includes exclusive colourways of Vitamin A’s classic bodysuit and bikini silhouettes, in the brand’s signature EcoLux fabrication, which is made locally from recycled nylon.

While Misha Nonoo has designed six essential summer pieces in classic silhouettes, utilising Bluesign certified, 100 percent washable silk and 100 percent organic cotton voile. Key styles include her Husband Shirt re-imagined as a tunic to double as an elegant cover-up, alongside high-waisted Dune shorts, a floor-length kaftan beach dress, a strappy silk bay dress, a v-neck Sunset top and an Isla slip skirt.

At the heart of the collection is a sustainable vision, combining Misha Nonoo’s on-demand manufacturing model with Vitamin A’s commitment to recycled and plant-based materials.

Misha Nonoo, founder and chief executive of Misha Nonoo, said in a statement: “Collaborating on this capsule collection with Vitamin A was an incredible experience. Together, we created a versatile and comfortable summer uniform to help women buy better and wear longer.

“It is always a pleasure working with like-minded businesses such as Vitamin A, who are also female-led, and pioneer sustainable materials and manufacturing methods. As with all our capsule collections, each piece was thoughtfully curated to easily mix and match, resulting in a wardrobe that can carry you through this summer, and many more to come.”

Image: Vitamin A x Misha Nonoo

Amahlia Stevens, founder and creative director of Vitamin A, added: “I am excited to be collaborating with a like-minded designer, Misha Nonoo, who shares my vision of prioritising sustainable innovation and low waste, in a distinctly feminine way. Together we’ve crafted seriously beautiful pieces from stunning materials, designing this capsule collection to be everything we’ll need for a sun-soaked weekend (or week!) getaway.”

The Vitamin A x Misha Nonoo collection will be available on both brand’s websites, with prices ranging from 99 to 400 US dollars.