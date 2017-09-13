Vivienne Tam looks to "Monster Hunt 2" for NYFW inspiration

Monster movies and fashion aren't two things that your average fashionista would see going together. However, Vivienne Tam isn't your average designer, and she somehow found a way to make a monster movie theme work.

The movie in question is Raman Hui's "Monster Hunt 2", a 3-D fantasy movie. The movie tells the story of a mythical land where humans and monsters co-exist. It was no secret her favorite character from the movie was Wuba, the monster protagonist of the movie. His image was featured on everything from handbags to silk dresses in the collection.

Aside from her fantasy film inspiration, sequins were a big part of Vivienne Tam's collection, putting her on trend with many other designers. Ruffles, which are also trending this season, were notable details on silk dresses.

Empire waists also gave her dresses a very refined look, and made her models appear even taller, however, nothing was too form fitting. Today's customer wants more comfort, but she still wants to look beautiful in her clothes.

"Monster Hunt 2" served as the inspiration for Vivienne Tam's spring 2018 collection

The color palette included blues, greens, sands and Earth tones with touches of aurora corals, misty mauves and dusky pinks. Materials included denim, twill, silk voile, silk chiffon, lace and fine mesh.

The East Asian influence was felt very strongly in her collection with the East meets West concept that was especially apparent with looks like boxy, oversized coats and dusters with a Daoist influence.

With the East Asian market becoming a major target for growth, Tam is right on the money. Her style of dress can appeal to both the traditional high fashion customer and today's streetwear customer. She took us from fantasy to urban chic with the utmost creativity.

The show closed with Tam coming out with a life-sized version of Wuba who walked the runway with her in the spirit of fun, fantasy and joy. Who doesn't love a good monster movie?