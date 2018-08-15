Vivienne Westwood launches pop-up at Selfridges

*

Fans of British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood can get a hold of her Autumn-winter 2018/19 collection at a new pop-up at Selfridges, the London department store. Set to run between August 13 and September 9, the retail space will also offer customers the chance to customize their items with exclusive patches featuring Westwood’s hand drawings.

“The pop-up is inspired by an army base, with surplus army lockers, emblazoned with Vivienne’s Climate Revolution graphics -- a vision of her army, fighting for a free world economy, returning victorious from war against giant corporations and governments who serve themselves over the people and the planet”, said Selfridges in a statement.

The war theme is also apparent in the clothes, which feature military silhouettes, Harris Tweed tartan and regimental camouflage. The store also offers Westwood’s unisex knitwear collection in hemp.

Photos: courtesy of Selfridges