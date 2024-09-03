Vivienne Westwood teams up with Palace

British designer brand Vivienne Westwood is releasing a capsule collection with streetwear and skateboard brand Palace.

On Vivienne Westwood’s website, the brand said the collaboration was born from the shared “subversive and political spirit” with Palace and “built upon respective house codes, with culture and humour at the heart of the designs”.

Launching on September 6, the collection features clothing, accessories, jewellery and skateboards. Highlights include graphic T-shirts with teddy bears, statement denim pieces, a corset emblazoned with Palace co-founder Lev Tanju’s dog Stuart, and Vivienne Westwood’s spring/summer 1992 ‘Salon’ print revived on a Gore-Tex jacket and skirt.

The collaboration also marks the first time Palace has officially launched a womenswear category.

Andreas Kronthaler, creative director of Vivienne Westwood, said: “From the first day I went to Palace years ago, I liked what they are doing. Their designs are made with quality, they are accessible and democratic.

“It felt natural for us to join forces, it was a very playful exercise, and it was a pleasure working with the team and making new friends.”

On collaborating with Vivienne Westwood, Lev Tanju, co-founder of Palace added: “It’s a massive thing for us: we love them, and we always have. To bring this collection to life was a dream come true and we wanted to shoot the collection in London, our shared home. Palace is independent, Vivienne Westwood is independent, and we admire independence.”

The Palace x Vivienne Westwood collection will be available from September 6 in the UK, Europe and the US and from September 7 in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China and Hong Kong in the brands' flagship stores and online and at Dover Street Market.