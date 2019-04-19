Vivienne Westwood teams with Asics for a new capsule collection

Vivienne Westwood lent her creative eye to sport performance brand ASICS. The pair collaborated on a limited-edition capsule collection of five sneaker styles that will be released over the course of the next few months.

The partnership has resulted in a reimagination of classic ASICS styles that bring together Westwood's notable design elements and prints with advanced performance footwear technology.

“Asics are brilliant technicians – known for their expertise, they are the best in their field," said Andreas Kronthaler, creative director of Vivienne Westwood, in a statement. "We love the look of their trainers because they are form following function - which attracted us to this collaboration. We wanted to create something real. They are not just decoration or a fashion statement- they are functional. With this collaboration we wanted to bring together both.”

The first two styles from the capsule, the Gel-Mai Knit shoe and the Gel-Kayano 5 OG shoe will launch globally on April 27. The Gel-Mai features Westwood's archived Squiggle print, originally used in 1981, while the Gel-Kayano takes inspiration from the print's original red and orange colorway. The Gel-Kayano is lined with the Squiggle print and features Westwood's multi-colored signature orb embroidered at the back.

The remaining three styles are set to release this July.