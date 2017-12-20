Vivienne Westwood to host digital presentation in lieu of catwalk show during London Men’s Collections

London - British designer Vivienne Westwood is set to replace its coed catwalk show, slated to take place next month with a digital presentation.

Rather than hosting the usual runway show, Vivienne Westwood, which has been showing its collection during LFW for the last few seasons, will present it's Autumn 2018 collection using a series of images as well as short. This digital presentation will be shared with buyers and press via email as well on January 8 during London Men’s Collections.

“We’re looking forward to showing you our winter collection, which instead of a catwalk, we will present through the form of film and imagery, so you can get a good look at it and love it as much as we do. Buy less, choose well, make it last,” said Westwood in a statement according to WWD. This decision comes as little surprise to the industry as Westwood has been blending her social and political messages with her namesake brand for a number of years.

The move sees Westwood joining an increasing number of designers pulling out of dedicated men’s fashion week in lieu of hosting a coed show. Jonathan Anderson previously announced he is set to show his J.W Anderson women’s and men’s collections together in a single show during London Fashion Week in February. Balenciaga and Salvatore Ferragamo will also host coed shows during Paris and Milan Fashion Week respectively.