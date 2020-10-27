Vivienne Westwood unveils sustainable Eastpak collection

British designer Vivienne Westwood is teaming up with Eastpak on a sustainable bag collection crafted from plastic bottles collected from the ocean.

The ‘Save Our Oceans’ collection sees Westwood reinventing some of Eastpak’s classic designs in a more sustainable way as part of both brand’s commitment to creating responsibly sourced designs.

The five-style collection strictly uses recycled PET to manufacture the main fabric, lining, webbing, bindings, wrapping bag, rope, and logos. In addition, each style also features long-lasting zippers, threads, and hardware for “guaranteed quality”.

Eastpak explains in a statement that the classic styles were “selected and recreated” by Vivienne Westwood’s design house and were chosen for their “practical and utilitarian design” and were added with recycled black webbing and adjustable metal clasps for “further durability”.

Each design features the ‘Sea Creatures’ print, first seen in Westwood’s Propaganda autumn/winter 2005/06 collection, inspired by 19th Century illustrative marine drawings, presented on a black background and emblazoned with the “Save Our Oceans” slogan in eco-friendly silkscreen print.

Highlights include the VW Jessica, a multifunctional bag that is exclusive to the Vivienne Westwood x Eastpak collaboration, which has a 2-in-1 design that can be carried with the handles or worn as a backpack with the adjustable padded shoulder strap.

While the cabin-size travel trolley suitcase, the VW Tranverz S offers a compact case with two main compartments and is fitted with a telescopic handle, top and side handles, and a smooth-wheeling system for easy navigation.

Other styles include a backpack, a shoulder bag, and a bum bag. Each bag also comes packaged in a reusable logo-branded laundry bag.

The collection launches on November 2 and marks the first time Eastpak has collaborated with Westwood. The move is part of the brand’s commitment to working towards making its collections more sustainable.

The Vivienne Westwood x Eastpak ‘Save Our Oceans’ collection is priced from 65 to 160 pounds (90 to 228 US dollars / 75 to 190 euros)

