Vivobarefoot collaborates with Betabrand on shoe

London-based barefoot shoe company Vivobarefoot is collaborating with San Francisco-based crowdfunding clothing platform for independent designers and major brands, Betabrand, for its new shoe collection.

The partnership has led to the launch of the City Sock, a breathable, stretchy mesh trainer, and will see Betabrand hosting a vote for consumers to select their favourite concepts to create new shoes.

“Due to its popularity, the City Sock was chosen as the first shoe to launch in the collection,” said Asher Clark, Vivobarefoot co-founder. “The new shoe is designed to give freedom through barefoot design, with the protection needed in an urban environment.”

The 100-percent vegan footwear features an ergonomic flex-mesh body, highly breathable foot bed, ultra-thin, puncture-resistant sole, and radically reflective detailing for nighttime excursions. The City Sock is the first of several shoes to be released in the collection, with additional shoes to be released in the forthcoming weeks. These will include the City Proof and Yoga Flat.

"We are excited and honoured to have partnered up with our pals at Betabrand," added Clark. "Because there is no point in having a pair of stretchy walk to work, disco yoga pants if you don't have the shoes to match. Conceived in London, designed for toe freedom and flavoured in the Californian sunshine - these are footshaped shoes that let your feet be feet...again!"

Vivobarefoot was founded in 2012 by Galahad and Asher Clark and offers sustainably made shoes for men, women and children for everyday wear and running. It has previously used crowdfunding for its company, securing funds for its expansion on Crowdcube.

"Vivobarefoot is an incredible brand and it's been amazing to connect our customers with their design team," said Chris Lindland, founder and chief executive of Betabrand. "They've welcomed fans into their creative process, thereby creating some of our most popular projects yet. Thousands of people have voted and provided feedback so thousands more can purchase crowd-designed footwear.”

The City Sock is now available for purchase/funding in grey and black for both men and women, and retails at 91 dollars. Customers save 30 percent by ordering the shoes at this stage of development.

Image: courtesy of Vivobarefoot