Vivobarefoot partners with NFL star to drive barefoot awareness

British footwear brand Vivobarefoot, known as a leader in the barefoot (minimalist) shoe movement, has announced a partnership with NFL American football wide receiver Mack Hollins to champion barefoot education and “foot freedom”.

The move marks Vivobarefoot’s first step into the world of professional sports as it looks to showcase how reclaiming natural movement begins with freeing your feet, while redefining foot health in elite sport.

Hollins, often dubbed as a “barefoot national treasure” as he trains and walks barefoot as a way to strengthen his feet, improve balance, and reconnect with the ground, will work with Vivobarefoot’s chief executive and co-founder, Galahad Clark, to promote barefoot education, challenge long-held assumptions around modern athletic footwear and raise awareness around the innovations of the footwear brand.

The collaborative partnership launches with a “strong educational angle,” explains the brand, but will expand into a limited-edition product line with the NFL star in 2026, which will embody the “spirit of athletic freedom,” designed for both performance and everyday life.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hollins said in a statement: “As an athlete, I have spent the majority of my career in some of the most restrictive footwear. My journey with barefoot living stemmed from an injury early in my career. But the benefits I have achieved since living this way have been immeasurable.

“I know how much of a game-changer foot health is to success on and off the field. I want athletes of all ages to feel comfortable to ‘Free The Feet’ and partnering with Vivo is allowing me to do just that!”

Clark added: “Partnering with athletes like Mack is incredibly meaningful to us because they remind the world of a powerful truth: even at the highest level of performance, the body thrives on natural movement.

“When your feet are strong and free, everything changes. Research shows that just six months of barefoot movement can increase foot strength by 60 percent. Stronger feet help the body rediscover its natural shape, sensation, and mobility. Together with Mack, we’re showing that performance, freedom, and lifelong health all start from the ground up.”