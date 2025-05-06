Vivobarefoot unveils first fully bespoke barefoot sandal

Footwear brand Vivobarefoot is launching the world’s first fully bespoke barefoot sandal utilising its patented 3D printed technology, designed to replicate the natural barefoot experience.

Launching on May 12, the VivoBiome Tabi Gen 01 sandal aims to reinvent the flip-flop by offering a shoe shaped entirely by the wearer’s feet, utilising its bespoke Viobiome scan-to-print technology, which embraces a future of low-waste, on-demand, local production, reducing environmental impact while promoting natural mobility and foot health.

The first 590 limited-release pairs of the VivoBiome Tabi Gen 01 sandal will be available for sign-ups and walk-ins at Vivobarefoot London, Bristol and Prague concept stores.

Vivobarefoot VivoBiome Tabi Gen 01 sandal Credits: Vivobarefoot

Asher Clark, Co-founder and chief design officer at Vivobarefoot, said in a statement: "This is simplicity – reimagined. We’ve taken one of humanity’s oldest tools and brought it into the future - custom-fit, better for your body, and better for the planet."

For over 10,000 years, sandals have been fundamental to human movement, from the oldest known sandals discovered in Oregon caves to the thong-style flip-flops worn by the ancient Egyptians. However, modern flip-flops evolved into mass-produced, one-size-fits-all products that ignore natural biomechanics, explains Vivobarefoot.

The VivoBiome Tabi Gen 01 sandal has been designed to replicate the natural barefoot experience as closely as possible, and supports natural foot development, enhances balance and proprioception, and reduces joint stress.

The sandals will be available in black, grey, green, and brown, priced at 140 pounds.