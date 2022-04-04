Vogue Eyewear launches first collaboration with Hailey Bieber

Vogue Eyewear has dropped its first collection co-designed with model Hailey Bieber, who is the eyewear brand's new ambassador and creative partner.

The first Hailey Bieber x Vogue Eyewear collection “frames authentic beauty with celebrity style” and takes inspiration from “every facet of her personality”.

There are eight signature looks in the collaboration, including four sunglasses and four optical styles, featuring new takes on silhouettes such as a pointed cat-eyes polished acetates frame, a long, rectangular frame and a thin metal frame in a hexagonal shape.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bieber said in a statement: “Vogue Eyewear is known for having unique styles for everyone and I believe eyewear is an accessory that can elevate your look. With this collaboration, we focused on designing options that could fit with any style.”

This marks Bieber’s first eyewear collaboration, and each frame comes with a dedicated signature logo on the temple and a custom-made carry pouch. Prices start from 99 US dollars and are available at Vogue-Eyewear.com, SunglassHut.com and key sunglasses and optical retailers.

Image: Vogue Eyewear

Image: Vogue Eyewear