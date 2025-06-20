Vogue launches year-long social initiative alongside Ebay and Nike

British Vogue has launched a new editorial and social initiative alongside Ebay and Nike that hopes to delve into fashion through a cultural lens, exploring its impact on transformation and inclusion across workplaces and communities.

Dubbed ‘Vogue Values’, the year-long project aims to spotlight four topics–sustainability, women’s health, equitable access to creativity, and representation in fashion–through editorial features, social media content and events.

The programme kicks off with an inaugural campaign, ‘Fashion is for Everyone’, featuring ambassadors like model Jourdan Dunn, who will also share a personal essay about her experiences with discrimination and limited representation in British Vogue’s July Edition.

The campaign itself was created in collaboration with two charities, Vogue said. Smart Works provides clothing and coaching to women for job interviews, while Give Your Best serves as a platform donating clothing directly to women who are refugees.

In a statement, Kirsty Keoghan, senior director of European fashion at Ebay, said Vogue Values reflected the marketplace’s “commitment to making fashion more circular, conscious and culturally relevant”.

She added: “Over the past few years, we’ve worked to shift perceptions — reframing pre-loved not just as accessible, but as aspirational and style driven.

“This initiative mirrors a broader shift in fashion, where sustainability, inclusivity and creativity are becoming essential. As a leader in pre-loved fashion, Ebay is proud to stand alongside Vogue in driving these conversations, and in using both industry influence and editorial storytelling to create meaningful change.”