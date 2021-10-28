Vogue Paris rebrands as Vogue France

A Vogue by any other name would still be as fashionable. Condé Nast has announced that Vogue Paris, as it was known since its inception in 1920, will now be Vogue France.

Vogue France’s new head of editorial content, Eugénie Trochu, made the announcement via her Instagram page. She believes that this new title will be more reflective of the amount of talent represented from all over the country of France.

Trochu’s first issue as head of editorial content will hit newsstands next week on November 4. She takes over many of the duties previously held by former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Emmannuele Alt under Vogue’s new editorial structure where European editors report to British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.