Vogue Poland to launch as a multi-media brand

London - Vogue is set to launch its debut issue of Vogue Poland tomorrow, on February 14. Marking the 23rd global edition of the fashion bible from Conde Nast, the inaugural print issue of the magazine will launch simultaneously with its digital platform, vogue.pl as well as its corresponding social media channels.

Vogue Poland, which will be published under a licence agreement with media venture Visteria, first magazine issue will be available through country-wide distribution. "There is no questioning that Vogue Polska is the most eagerly awaited title of the last decade. It answers the needs of Polish women with an affinity for beauty and elegance," says Justyna Markiewicz, Managing Director of Visteria, the publisher of Vogue's Polish edition in a statement. "The launch of the magazine was a conscious business decision in response to the rapid growth of Poland's luxury goods market."

The March issue launch cover, shot by Juergen Teller, features Polish models Anja Rubik and Małgosia Bela, who pose in front of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw. The debut issue includes a photographic portfolio produced by Teller as well as an eclectic mix of fashion and portraits celebrating Polish icons in art, culture, and politics. The first edition also aims to highlight the work of numerous Polish fashion designers, as will each issue, together with Polish and international contributors.

"Whenever I tell people that we are about to launch Vogue Poland, I am asked the same question: ‘Is there no Polish Vogue already?’," adds Karina Dobrotvorskaya, President of Condé Nast International New Markets and Editorial Director of Brand Development. "Indeed, Poland, with its economic stability and great appetite for luxury goods, seems a very natural fit for Vogue. It is a long-anticipated brand there, the Polish audience is definitely ready for it. Vogue Poland is a big step forward for Condé Nast’s ongoing expansion into Eastern Europe."

Members of the editorial team include Filip Niedenthal, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Poland and Małgosia Bela, Editor-at-Large, an internationally recognised model who also acts as the magazine’s ambassador and liaison. Joanna Lorynowicz has been appointed Deputy Editor, Łukasz Aksamit as the Art Director, and Daniela Agnelli as the Fashion Director, after having previously held the same role at Vogue Arabia and The Sunday Telegraph Magazine.

Eleven issues will be released during the year. In addition to the two-month summer issue (July-August), the magazine will be published monthly and retail for PLN 16,90. Vogue is currently published in 22 countries, including the United States, Britain, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, Taiwan, Mexico & Latin America, the Middle East, Korea, Brazil, Australia, Portugal, India, Turkey, Thailand, the Netherlands, and the Ukraine.

Photos: Vogue Poland debut issues, credit Juergen Teller.