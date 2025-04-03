Vogue Williams launches new kidswear brand

Irish presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams has launched a new unisex kidswear brand in collaboration with Poeticgem’s brand and marketing division, Luminoso.

The kidswear brand, called Gen, caters for children aged 2 to 8 years old and reimagines childrenswear with a focus on versatility, durability, and timeless design, responding to the growing consumer demand for longer-lasting fashion built for longevity.

Williams, best known for her popular podcast, ‘My Therapist Ghosted Me', which has over three million monthly listeners, has curated every piece in the collection of easy-to-wear essentials, from cosy coats and waterproof onesies to dungarees and playful short-and-T-shirt sets, adorned with bold colours, pops of neon and fun prints.

Commenting on the launch, Williams said in a statement: “Finding high quality, super cute clothes for kids that actually last is not easy. I really feel like the Gen range hits all those needs and I’ve loved the whole process of putting this collection together.

“Kids wearing Gen clothes get to customise their own piece, whether it’s the first or third child along the line, which makes getting dressed fun! I’m so happy with how it all turned out. My obsession with kids’ clothes and clothes in general has worked out well.”

Vogue Williams launches kidswear brand Gen Credits: Gen

Gen has also incorporated the concept of shared clothing, as each piece can be personalised with fun patches and features the unique "Wear Me, Love Me, Pass Me On" label, encouraging a culture of sharing and customisation to make each garment a “cherished keepsake while promoting the joy of passing on well-loved pieces”.

The new brand is available online at Marks and Spencer and Next; prices for the debut spring/summer 2024 collection range from 10 to 24 pounds.

Gavin Foster, managing director of Luminoso Brands, added: “Luminoso brands are thrilled to partner with Vogue, M&S and Next in bringing our unisex childrenswear concept to market. Vogue’s styling, vision and authentic voice has been key to the success in securing these fantastic retail partners and we look forward to forging a long term partnership with all parties.”