Volcom launches new eco-friendly swimwear line

London - Californian-based sportswear label Volcom has launched a new, eco-friendly women's swimwear line. The Simply Solid Swim collection is made from ECONYL®, a high quality, 100 percent recyclable yarn produced from lost fishing nets and other discarded nylons taken from the oceans.

The fishing nets and nylons are "upcycled" to protect marine life and avoid the harm they can cause in the world's oceans. As there is no loss of quality in the regeneration process of the yarn, the end result is a product which is also 100 percent recyclable.

The collection, which is composed of 78 percent ECONYL® regenerated yarn, marks Volcom's next step on its map of sustainability. With Volcom's new swimwear collection, the label aimed to create a product with a deeper meaning and purpose, connecting surf culture to its own value of keeping the ocean clean.

In addition to its new collection launch, Volcom has also announced model Georgia May Jagger as its new brand ambassador. "Partnering with fashion darling and rock royalty, Georgia May Jagger, was an obvious choice as she so completely represents the Volcom lifestyle – her energy, independence and confidence perfectly align with the brand and what they stand for," said the label in a statement.

Volcom's new swimwear collection is currently available for sale online and in stores. Prices for the collection retail from 20 pounds for a bikini top to 60 pounds for a bodysuit.

Photos: Courtesy of Volcom