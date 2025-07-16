Von Dutch is expanding into the food and beverage market

Fashion brand Von Dutch, owned by WSG (White Space Group), is continuing to expand its lifestyle universe and global footprint with a licensing deal to enter the food, beverage and hospitality industries.

Von Dutch, which was acquired by WSG Brands in 2024, is continuing to drive brand awareness and reach to build itself into a full-scale lifestyle brand by signing a global food and beverage licensing agreement that will introduce drinks, wellness-driven snacks, and café-lounge hybrids.

The move is through a new company called Von Dutch F&B, which will be spearheaded by chief executive officer Joe Wallace, who has raised millions in start-up capital and led several first-to-market innovations across food tech, hospitality, and consumer goods.

Von Dutch F&B – Mushroom Vodka Credits: Von Dutch F&B

Commenting on the news, Wallace said in a statement: “Weʼre building more than a food brand - weʼre creating a whole empire. Von Dutch will be about entertainment, hospitality, wellness, authenticity, and bringing in new energy.ˮ

Von Dutch enters the food, beverage and hospitality industries as it strives to become a full-scale lifestyle brand

The first launch under Von Dutch F&B will be a line of organic, plant-based mocktails and healthy sodas, created in partnership with beverage incubator Flavor House, designed to meet the growing demand for clean, additive-free beverages.

Von Dutch F&B – Supreme Vodka Credits: Von Dutch F&B

The brand will also launch liquor products, including vodka, tequila, beer, and spiked seltzers. These will follow with the debut of Von Dutch Water, “a premium hydration product that reintroduced the label to a new generation of outlets from convenience stores to bars and restaurants as well as music festivals”.

This will be followed up with the rollout of Von Dutch Cafés, vibrant café-lounge hybrids set to open in New York and Los Angeles in the next 12 months. These spaces will “evolve from daytime coffee and snack hubs into after-hours destinations with mocktails, cocktails, and live entertainment,” as the brand aims to offer an immersive brand culture.

Von Dutch F&B venture to offer beverages, wellness-driven snacks, café-lounge hybrids

Von Dutch F&B – Kava Tonic Credits: Von Dutch F&B

Jack Cheika, chief executive of White Space Group (WSG), added: “This partnership marks a powerful step forward for Von Dutch as a cultural force. Joe brings not only the entrepreneurial fire but the values and velocity to translate this brand into entirely new verticals.

“Together, weʼre building the future of lifestyle - from the way you dress to the way you eat, drink, and connect. This partnership is about creating cultural relevance in every corner of peopleʼs lives.”

These plans to create a fully immersive lifestyle brand follow the launch of a new sub-brand called ‘Von Dutch Loves’ in May, focused on music, nightlife, and underground culture, centred on a new “youthful rebellion”. The line offers exclusive drops, festival partnerships, artist collaborations, and community-driven events alongside the core Von Dutch brand.