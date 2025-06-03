Von Dutch Loves announces first artist collaboration

Von Dutch Loves, the new brand unveiled by fashion label Von Dutch in May, centred around music, nightlife, and underground culture, has unveiled its first-ever artist collaboration with Brazilian DJ and producer Vintage Culture.

The limited-edition Von Dutch Loves x Vintage Culture capsule collection will launch globally on June 16 via the brand’s website, featuring clothing for men and women designed by Vintage Culture himself, including oversized silhouettes, distressed finishes and hand-scrawled graphics spanning trucker hats, T-shirts and more.

In a statement, Von Dutch Loves said the collection will celebrate “self expression and creative freedom,” and will showcase “bold statement pieces to sleek, understated essentials”.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vintage Culture said: "Von Dutch Loves and I share the same passion for pushing boundaries and celebrating individuality. It’s the perfect match and something I am immensely proud to finally be able to release into the world.

“The collection draws on a sense of nostalgic energy, reimagined through an edgier lens to create something truly unique. This has been a long time in the making and to finally see it come to fruition is incredibly exciting."

Studio imagery of Vintage Culture wearing his Von Dutch Loves collaboration Credits: Von Dutch Loves

The collaboration is the first in a series of influential activations for Von Dutch Loves, with further collections, festival and event partnerships and more to come across the year. The first limited edition range from Von Dutch Loves is now available on its website and features brand-new representations of the brand’s iconic trucker hat.

Jack Cheika, chief executive of WSG Brands, the owners of Von Dutch, added: “This collaboration with Vintage Culture captures exactly what Von Dutch Loves was created for, fusing fashion with cultural innovation. Vintage Culture is a global icon whose vision and authenticity align perfectly with our mission to celebrate creativity, individuality, and the energy of nightlife. Together, we’re not just launching a collection, we’re shaping a movement that bridges music and style in a powerful new way.

“Von Dutch Loves is the perfect blend of honouring our legacy and riding the next wave, expanding beyond fashion to amplify artistic voices and foster creative collaboration for today’s artists, creators, and tastemakers.”