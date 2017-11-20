W Hotels launches ‘Off Duty’ Closet collection

W Hotels has launched its ‘Off Duty’ Closet concept, which features 25-pieces inspired by model Joan Smalls “jet-setting style”.

The Closet collection will be available globally through W Hotels The Store and has been curated by the hotel group’s creative director Sarah Easley.

The aim of the collection is to reflect Smalls’ personal style and includes pieces from seven designers who have created signature items for the Closet including Veronica Beard, Yestadt Millinery, K/ller Collection, Krewe, Rails, Jibs Life, and Road Twenty-Two.

"Everyone knows what I wear on the runway, in my shoots or on TV, but when I'm not in front of a camera I still curate my look – I spend so much time traveling, what I wear when I'm off duty shapes a lot of my personal style," said Smalls, who is also the global fashion innovator for W Hotels Worldwide.

"I love that W always wants travellers to be on the inside of the fashion world," added Easley. "What better way to get a real insider experience than sharing styles I love? I can't wait to see fellow travellers rocking these looks!"

To celebrate the launch, W Hotels debuted the line at the W in Times Square in New York and will be hosting a further event at the W Paris Opéra hotel.

The ‘Off Duty’ Closet is available through W Hotels The Shop, with price points ranging from 78 - 1,500 dollars.

Image: courtesy of W Hotels