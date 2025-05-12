Waldorf Astoria unveils new uniforms designed by Nicholas Oakwell

Hotel Waldorf Astoria New York has unveiled new uniforms designed by NO Uniform, the specialist design studio led by British couture designer Nicholas Oakwell.

The partnership marks NO Uniforms' first venture with a New York City hotel, following uniforms designed for the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, Rosewood London, Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, and Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha in Qatar.

The new uniforms for the Waldorf Astoria New York have been designed to respect the legacy of the hotel, including the building’s art deco heritage and the city’s fashion scene, to offer a fashion-forward and functionally tailored approach blending sophistication with a contemporary edge.

Waldorf Astoria New York door person uniforms by NO Uniforms Credits: Waldorf Astoria New York

The hotel staff's wardrobe collection draws inspiration from the elegance of the 1920s and 1930s, incorporating rich textures such as velvet and jacquard silk, to offer a bespoke wardrobe that “reflects both the architectural grandeur of Waldorf Astoria New York and the style of today’s global traveller,” explains the hotel in the press release.

Luigi Romaniello, managing director of the Waldorf Astoria New York, said: "Nicholas Oakwell’s approach to design is aligned with our vision for the hotel - honouring our history while looking to the future, remaining committed to timeless elegance and modern hospitality.

“Our team members are at the heart of the guest experience, and their new wardrobe will not only support them in their roles but also embody the spirit and sophistication of Waldorf Astoria New York. This collection has been thoughtfully designed to instil pride and confidence in our team as they bring our renowned service to life."

Nicholas Oakwell’s NO Uniform design studio collaborates with Waldorf Astoria New York

Key looks include a long formal wool coat in the winter to be worn by the hotel’s door person, complete with a turtleneck sweater, tailored pants and black sunglasses, while in transitional seasons, staff will have access to a calf-length belted camel trench coat, and in warmer months, a camel bomber jacket paired with a matching shirt and chinos inspired by the sandstone colour of the building.

Waldorf Astoria New York Peacock Alley server uniforms by NO Uniforms Credits: Waldorf Astoria New York

Inside the hotel and residences, guests will be greeted by female front-of-house team members wearing silver silk blazers and waistcoat suits or male team members sporting a Prince of Wales check three-piece suit complete with shirt and tie. For the Peacock Alley cocktail bar, male hosts will welcome guests wearing vibrant peacock blue suits with plush velvet blazers and fringed scarves, while female hosts will wear floor-length sequin gowns.

Commenting on the project, Nicholas Oakwell, who founded NO Uniform in 2002 to offer a directional, fashion-conscious approach to bespoke uniforms, added: “Waldorf Astoria New York is a symbol of occasion, and the team member wardrobes are designed to reflect just that. We’ve created something that feels strong and modern, with a sense of fashion that resonates across generations.”