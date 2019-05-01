Wales Bonner named BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner

London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner has been named as the 2019 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner for 2019, beating off tough competition from a strong shortlisting including A.W.A.K.E. Mode, Alighieri, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, David Koma, Neous, and Rejina Pyo.

Fresh from her collaboration with Dior on reinterpreting the fashion house’s classic New Look and Bar jacket for the Cruise 2020 collection presented earlier this week in Marrakech, Wales Bonner will receive a cash prize of 200,000 pounds to provide “necessary infrastructure to take them to the next stage in their business” as well as bespoke, mentoring support over a 12-month period.

The announcement was made at an intimate lunch hosted at The Conduit in London on Wednesday, May 1, after all shortlisted designers presented their collections and business plan to the judging committee made up of representatives from businesses who support the Fund and industry experts in March, including Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, designer Erdem Moralioglu, Gemma Metheringham from Label/Mix, Burberry’s Rod Manley, and Xia Ding from JD.com, Inc.

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue and chair of the Fund committee said in a statement: “Grace is a huge creative talent and her label Wales Bonner has a unique vision, which really relates to the now. Her diverse perspective and boundary breaking design is what we need more of within the industry. I look forward to seeing how this support propels her further.”

Wales Bonner has made an impact on fashion since debuting her BA graduate collection at Central Saint Martins in 2014, not only is she a rising star on the London Fashion Week and London Fashion Week Men’s schedule, but the acclaimed 28-year-old designer has earned herself numerous accolades including the L’Oréal Professionel Talent Award in 2014, the British Fashion Award for Emerging Menswear Designer in 2015 and the LVMH Young Designer prize in 2016, in addition, her label has also been shortlisted for the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund 2019 , which will be announced on June 10.

BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund crowns Grace Wales Bonner as 2019 winner

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, added: “Congratulations to all the shortlisted designers and particularly Grace Wales Bonner on receiving this year’s BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund. Wales Bonner is one of the most promising creatives in the world of fashion right now. Her hard work and uncompromising vision have turned her label into an internationally acclaimed British brand and encouraged the rise of a new wave of young British creatives behind her.

“The judging panel was impressed by her exceptional talent for storytelling and craftsmanship and we look forward to seeing her grow.”

Established in 2008, the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund aims to discover new talent and accelerate growth over a twelve-month period, and the 200,000 pound cash prize is expected to be put towards a full time or consultant team member to “bring new knowledge to their designer business,” to advise on areas such as accountancy, merchandising, business strategy, international growth, retail and e-commerce.

Previous winners of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund includes Christopher Kane, Erdem, Mary Katrantzou, Mother of Pearl, Nicholas Kirkwood, Palmer//Harding, Peter Pilotto, Sophia Webster and last year’s winner, Molly Goddard.

The BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund is supported by British Vogue, Burberry, JD.com, Inc., Label/Mix, Paul Smith, Rodial and Topshop. All shortlisted designers will receive a full mentoring programme through the BFC’s Business Support team, with access to funders and industry experts which this year included a roundtable hosted by Sir Paul Smith and law firm Mishcon de Reya is providing pro-bono legal advice to the finalists and winner.

Images: courtesy of the British Fashion Council