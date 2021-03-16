Walmart enlists Brandon Maxwell as creative director for private-label fashion brands

Retailer giant Walmart has announced acclaimed American fashion designer Brandon Maxwell as creative director for its elevated fashion brands Free Assembly and Scoop.

The collaboration is a first for Walmart’s private brand apparel business, aiming to successfully expand its assortment to include quality, on-trend, and accessible fashion for its customers.

Known as one of the industry’s leading American fashion designers, Maxwell will act as creative director for Free Assembly and Scoop, driving the design of seasonal collections for men’s, women’s, children’s, and accessories.

In his role, he will be responsible for overseeing four seasonal collection designs and providing input into the material selection, sourcing, and production. He will also be involved in brand marketing initiatives and campaigns for both brands.

“This partnership allows me to bring the experience and joy of fashion to countless people who live in small towns across the country. Everyone deserves to have access to well-designed clothing at an accessible price point,” stated Maxwell in a press release.

“I am energized by this collaboration with Walmart, as it is not only an opportunity to make exceptional design accessible to all but with our charitable initiatives, we will work to help people improve their lives. That is, after all, the most fashionable thing we can do.”

As a part of the partnership and his ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, Maxwell has also designed a line of face masks available exclusively at Walmart.

Walmart will also donate 100,000 dollars to DonorsChoose.org, a charity selected by Maxwell for its dedication to helping public school teachers get funding for materials and experiences that will help their students learn.