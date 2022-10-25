Walmart launches inclusive sleepwear and intimates brand

Walmart has unveiled a new inclusive and elevated sleepwear and intimates brand Joyspun, as it looks to continue to evolve and grow its fashion category.

Joyspun will replace Secret Treasures, Walmart’s previous billion-dollar private intimates and sleepwear line, which according to the retailer captured the “largest customer base across the women’s intimates and sleepwear market in the US”. One in five buyers consumers in the US shopped the brand in the 12 months ending January 2022, according to the NPD Group’s Checkout Analytics.

However, Walmart states that with the intimates category undergoing what it calls a “significant transformation,” shifting to an era of inclusivity, body positivity and styles that prioritise comfort and confidence it had to evolve to a “fresh and modern” offering.

Image: Walmart

“To re-invent our longstanding sleepwear and intimates brand after decades in the market, we had to think and act differently,” explains Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands at Walmart US in a blog post. “Operating more like a start-up, we approached building Joyspun like a contemporary brand, with in-house designers and one consistent point of view across the collection. The result is elevated quality, construction, fit and style at sharp price points that only Walmart can offer.”

Image: Walmart

Joyspun launches with more than 300 styles of sleepwear, bras, knickers, socks, hosiery and maternity featuring “fresh silhouettes, buttery soft fabrics, and modern style without the premium price tag”.

The line also features style enhancements, including more bra styles wire-free, unlined mesh, bralettes and flexible cups, and more underwear options such as thong, cheeky, hipster and hi-cut bikinis. The brand is also using more luxe fabrics with high quality, soft, seamless microfiber and modal/spandex that offers Real-Lasting Softness that maintains quality wash after wash and elevated design details such as feminine lace patterns, on-trend colours and prints.

Image: Walmart

Walmart has also ensured that the brand DNA embodies inclusivity and positivity, with 18 size options for “a flattering, feel good fit”. Bras range in size from 34A to 46DDD and underwear from XS to XXXL.

Joyspun is available in-store and on Walmart.com. Prices range from 7.98 US dollars for a super soft sleep shirt to 34.98 US dollars for a plush, quilted robe, with bras starting at 11.98 US dollars.

Image: Walmart

Image: Walmart