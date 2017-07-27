Walpole opens nominations for British Luxury Awards

Walpole, the luxury trade body that represents some of Britain’s best-known luxury brands including Burberry and Alexander McQueen, has opened nominations for the 2017 Walpole British Luxury Awards, which has 12 categories to celebrate the “pinnacle of excellence” in the luxury market.

Nominations for the 16th editions of its awards are open until September 8, with the winners set to be announced at The Dorchester in London on November 20.

Categories for the event that celebrates British luxury brands’ craftsmanship, design and innovation includes cultural experience, British luxury brand of the year, maker of the year, luxury with a heart, commitment to British manufacturing, excellence in exporting British luxury, digital, innovation and creativity, brands of tomorrow award for emerging talent, leader in luxury, international luxury brand of the year and lifetime achievement.

The 2017 panel of judges is led by Michael Ward, chairman of Walpole and managing director of Harrods, and includes Helen Brocklebank, Walpole chief executive; Gillian de Bono, editor of FT How to Spend It; Hannah Rothschild, writer, filmmaker and chair of the London National Gallery’s Board of Trustees; and Stefan Sielaff, design director at Bentley.

Last year’s winners included Ralph and Russo for outstanding achievement in British luxury, Michcon de Reya that won Walpole’s emerging British luxury talent accolade, and Anya Hindmarch was awarded for digital innovation. Burberry was also honoured as the champion of British luxury sustainability.